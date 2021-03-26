WATCH | Prince Albert says Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview 'bothered him a bit'

Prince Albert of Monaco — who is married to SA's Charlene Wittstock, a former Olympic swimmer — weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan's, recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, saying it “bothered” him because of the way the matter was handled.

The prince made these remarks during an interview on BBC World News on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made some explosive revelations during a two-hour interview with Winfrey.

The duo talked about a range of issues, including how racism drove them out of the UK and conversations and concerns about their son Archie's skin tone. Meghan claimed that there were concerns before he was born about how dark the tot's skin may be. She claimed this was among the reasons the child was denied a princely title.