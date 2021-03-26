Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince Albert says Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview 'bothered him a bit'

Despite his misgivings, the monarch of Monaco - who is married to SA's Charlene Wittstock - still wished the Duke of Sussex 'the best'

26 March 2021
Prince Albert of Monaco has weighed in on Prince Harry and wife Meghan's interview.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Prince Albert of Monaco — who is married to SA's Charlene Wittstock, a former Olympic swimmer — weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan's, recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, saying it “bothered” him because of the way the matter was handled.

The prince made these remarks during an interview on BBC World News on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made some explosive revelations during a two-hour interview with Winfrey.

The duo talked about a range of issues, including how racism drove them out of the UK and conversations and concerns about their son Archie's skin tone. Meghan claimed that there were concerns before he was born about how dark the tot's skin may be. She claimed this was among the reasons the child was denied a princely title.

Prince Harry also spoke about his relationship with his father and brother, revealing that it remained strained after the decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William have since responded to these claims, with the latter denying the family was racist.

Prince Albert told BBC interviewer Yalda Hakim that while he understood “the pressures they were under” he felt that such discussions were best conducted within “the intimate quarters of the family”.

“It doesn't really have to be laid out in a public sphere like that, so it did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions.”

Asked if he had any advice for the duke, who's just landed a new job at mental health firm BetterUp, Prince Albert said he wished him “only the best”.

“It's a difficult world out there and I hope he can have the wisdom to make the right choices,” he said.

