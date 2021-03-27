Special Earth Hour video narrated by John Kani released

WWF SA launched its Earth Hour event with a special video narrated by John Kani.

The event was celebrated virtually on Saturday night.

Millions of people across the globe used the chance to highlight issues around climate change and nature loss.

“We are calling on our supporters to shine a spotlight on some of the most pressing environmental issues of the day by signing up as a ‘nature hero’ for the hour,” said Dr Morné du Plessis, CEO of WWF SA.

The Earth Hour movement started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. It aims to motivate individuals, communities and organisations make a difference to the environment. For one hour, between 8:30pm and 9:30pm, people around the world switched off their lights to commemorate the movement.

Here's a look at the Earth Hour hashtag on Twitter.