Special Earth Hour video narrated by John Kani released
WWF SA launched its Earth Hour event with a special video narrated by John Kani.
The event was celebrated virtually on Saturday night.
Millions of people across the globe used the chance to highlight issues around climate change and nature loss.
“We are calling on our supporters to shine a spotlight on some of the most pressing environmental issues of the day by signing up as a ‘nature hero’ for the hour,” said Dr Morné du Plessis, CEO of WWF SA.
The Earth Hour movement started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. It aims to motivate individuals, communities and organisations make a difference to the environment. For one hour, between 8:30pm and 9:30pm, people around the world switched off their lights to commemorate the movement.
Here's a look at the Earth Hour hashtag on Twitter.
We are called to recognize that other living beings have a value of their own in God’s eyes: by their mere existence they bless him and give him glory, and indeed, the Lord rejoices in all his works (Ps 104:31). #EarthHour #LaudatoSi’— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 27, 2021
Let us rise up together for the people and the planet.— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) March 27, 2021
Let us work together to make this world a better place for all of us #EarthHour2021 #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/7UZKC4QIQE
An expression of our insurmountable love and gratitude to our only home, the eternal embrace of our #MotherEarth. Let every moment be a celebration of all Life this planet has offered and a dedicated commitment toward protecting and cherishing it. -Sg #EarthHour @earthhour https://t.co/YIdi8KYqU3— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 27, 2021
Today, wherever you are, switch of your lights at 20:30 for @earthhour. This year, #EarthHour is about staying in touch. Connect with millions of others around the world and help inspire more to care for our planet: your actions matter. #Connect2Earth pic.twitter.com/7aNsa1ndzX— Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) March 27, 2021