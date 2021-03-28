Adorable pets and push-ups: Arnold Schwarzenegger's a surprise Insta star

The former governator and action star does politics and self-promotion on his feed, but it's his love for his mini farm animals that's getting all the hearts

Forgive me, for I have sinned. I like Arnold Schwarzenegger — more than just a little.



I confess I’ve never watched The Terminator, but I loved Total Recall. It has some memorably last-century lines. “What you been feeding this thing?” asks brunette actress Rachel Ticotin groping Arnie in a bar. “Blondes,” is his deadpan reply. “Well, he’s still hungry,” is her comeback line...