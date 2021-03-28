Lifestyle

Adorable pets and push-ups: Arnold Schwarzenegger's a surprise Insta star

The former governator and action star does politics and self-promotion on his feed, but it's his love for his mini farm animals that's getting all the hearts

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
28 March 2021 - 00:02

Forgive me, for I have sinned. I like Arnold Schwarzenegger — more than just a little.

I confess I’ve never watched The Terminator, but I loved Total Recall. It has some memorably last-century lines. “What you been feeding this thing?” asks brunette actress Rachel Ticotin groping Arnie in a bar. “Blondes,” is his deadpan reply. “Well, he’s still hungry,” is her comeback line...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  2. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle
  4. 'No free jeans': Malema tells designer of Tshepo Jeans to stop freebies The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Do we still believe her?’ Piers Morgan on Harry & Meghan’s ‘secret’ wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...