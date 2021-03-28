Movie Review

Anthony Hopkins gives a career best performance in 'The Father'

This film is the smartest and most effective portrayal of dementia yet brought to screen

French wunderkind playwright Florian Zeller makes his film directing debut with The Father, an adaptation of his award-winning 2012 play about the effects of dementia on those who suffer from it and those who love them.



Co-written by Zeller and legendary British playwright Christopher Hampton, specifically with Anthony Hopkins in mind for the title role, this is the best, smartest and most effective portrayal of dementia yet brought to screen...