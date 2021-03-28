Ask an Expert

Are integrated appliances a good fit for your kitchen?

Antonio Pereira, Whirlpool's product manager, on the benefits of integrated appliances and tips to keep in mind when buying them

With decorative touches like pendant lights and artworks, today's kitchens are no longer the sterile environments they once were. Instead they're designed to blend harmoniously into the open-plan living areas that surrounds them.



This is something which has become increasingly important to people as more and more of them have started working from home, says Antonio Pereira, Whirlpool's product manager...