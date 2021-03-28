'Cherry' actor Tom Holland on making films that 'push the boundaries'

The star of the Spider-Man franchise is taking on roles that say more about acting chops than superhero status, writes Margaret Gardiner

'They were trained to be killers but they were never trained to be civilians again."



Tom Holland aka Spider-Man, is talking about the research he did with war veterans for his new movie, Cherry, which follows a young man through six chapters of his life including, at different times, being a war medic and a drug addict...