Criminal record: How Malcolm McClaren ripped off SA musicians

On his '80s album 'Duck Rock', this Brit showed talent — for putting his name and meaningless lyrics to other artist’s work, and keeping the cash

In 1980, Malcolm McClaren arrived in Paris after fleeing London, The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle and the wrath of the Sex Pistols, the band he managed. He got a gig sourcing porn movie soundtracks, something no self-respecting porn producer would want to spend a cent on.



Among the vast collection of records at the ethnographic music section of the Library of the Centre Pompidou he discovered the Burundi beat, Caribbean merengue, some American folk songs from the minstrel era, and shook hands, metaphorically speaking, with a couple of Yoruba deities...