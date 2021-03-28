Lifestyle

Don't talk to strangers — even adults aren't safe in internet chat rooms

Seeking to broaden her horizons, Paula Andropoulos makes the mistake of venturing online in search of innocent conversation

28 March 2021 - 00:00 By Paula Andropoulos

I had a very, very strange night last night.

I was speaking to a young man from Bosnia. He's 20 years old and on hiatus from his studies. I complimented him on his excellent command of the English language; he asked me about my job, my interests and my pets. We had an interesting exchange about how lockdowns have been implemented in our home nations, and he lamented the ineptitude of the Bosnian government, and explained that many young Bosnians are moving to Germany for job opportunities — in fact, he's learning German...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  2. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle
  4. 'No free jeans': Malema tells designer of Tshepo Jeans to stop freebies The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Do we still believe her?’ Piers Morgan on Harry & Meghan’s ‘secret’ wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...