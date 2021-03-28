Don't talk to strangers — even adults aren't safe in internet chat rooms

Seeking to broaden her horizons, Paula Andropoulos makes the mistake of venturing online in search of innocent conversation

I had a very, very strange night last night.



I was speaking to a young man from Bosnia. He's 20 years old and on hiatus from his studies. I complimented him on his excellent command of the English language; he asked me about my job, my interests and my pets. We had an interesting exchange about how lockdowns have been implemented in our home nations, and he lamented the ineptitude of the Bosnian government, and explained that many young Bosnians are moving to Germany for job opportunities — in fact, he's learning German...