Five minutes with comedian Loyiso Gola

The funnyman's comedy special, 'Unlearning' has just been released on Netflix. We caught up with him to find out what's on his radar

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
28 March 2021 - 00:00

Loyiso Gola's comedy special, Unlearning, debuted on Netflix this week. As Netflix's first African stand-up comedy, it explores ideas around unlearning the perceptions and behaviours we learn as children.

Gola has been doing stand-up comedy for two decades and says bagging a special on Netflix is a good reward to reap in his 20th year...

