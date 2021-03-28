Humour
Music is a powerful narcotic, rivalled only by heroin, cocaine and religion
If you asked me to give up music or have one of my own fingers chopped off without anaesthetic, I'd ask only that you use the sharpest knife
Watching footage of the Covid superspreader event that recently unfolded in downtown Nongoma reminded me of something I have been a scratched CD about for years. Music is truly a powerful narcotic that is rivalled only by heroin, cocaine and religion in its mind-altering potency.
And even religion relies heavily upon music to complete its mission. I cannot think of any religion that does not have theme music to help the faithfully gathered to get in the appropriate mood to worship its chosen deities...
