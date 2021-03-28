Documentary Review

'Scum Boy': This local doccie about a trans artist is a delight

Filmmaker Allison Swank's short film Scum Boy is viscerally refreshing in its portrayal of queer love, in spite of the fact that this is only just a part of the film's 17-minute run time.



Scum Boy, the young trans man who is the subject of the film, takes the audience through what would otherwise be an unremarkable story of his transition, work and love life...