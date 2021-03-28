Stars of 'Tali's Baby Diary' share their best — and worst — parenting advice

Julia Anastasopoulos, Coconut Keltz, Siv Ngesi and more on their childhood memories and lessons learnt as kids and adults

Actor and comedian Julia Anastasopoulos, whose Suzelle DIY skits made her a household name, is back as Tali 'Tali Babes' Shapiro in the sequel to her award-winning Showmax mockumentary Tali's Wedding Diary.



Called Tali's Baby Diary, the new series sees Tali desperately trying to pivot from Instagram fitness influencer to momfluencer after she discovers she's pregnant. (Read our review of the series here (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-02-28-talis-baby-diary-milks-sas-ability-to-laugh-at-ourselves-for-all-its-worth/).)..