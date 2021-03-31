Broadway's 'Diana: The Musical' to be shown first on Netflix

A new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on Tuesday, in an innovative move to promote the project.

In one of the first Broadway shows to announce a firm date after a pandemic-induced shutdown of more than a year, Diana: The Musical will have its opening night on stage on December 16.

But it will be released ahead of that on Netflix on October 1, the producers said, in what is thought to be the first such arrangement for a new stage show.

“The chance to share our show, first with Netflix's global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we've all been dreaming about for more than a year,” they said in a statement.