Broadway's 'Diana: The Musical' to be shown first on Netflix

31 March 2021 - 08:04 By Jill Sergeant
A new musical about the late princess Diana will have its debut on Netflix. File image.
Image: Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

A new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on Tuesday, in an innovative move to promote the project.

In one of the first Broadway shows to announce a firm date after a pandemic-induced shutdown of more than a year, Diana: The Musical will have its opening night on stage on December 16.

But it will be released ahead of that on Netflix on October 1, the producers said, in what is thought to be the first such arrangement for a new stage show.

“The chance to share our show, first with Netflix's global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we've all been dreaming about for more than a year,” they said in a statement.

Broadway theatres shut down in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure now officially extends to June 2021 but the theatrical community in New York is eyeing September at the earliest for live musicals and plays to get back up and running.

Live theatre, which thrives on close contacts between actors, requires backstage crews to work in cramped conditions and needs large audiences to survive financially, is expected to be the last cultural event to return after the pandemic.

Diana: The Musical was in preview just before the Broadway shutdown but had not officially opened. The Netflix presentation was filmed in 2020 with the cast.

It tells the story of Diana from a young bride through her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. Diana died in a Paris car crash at the age of 36.

The music for the show was written by David Bryan, the keyboard player with American rock band Bon Jovi.

Reuters

