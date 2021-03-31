New Amy Winehouse doccie will give 'deeper insight' into her life 10 years after death

A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at the age of 27.

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the Rehab and Back to Black singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wanted to share her memories, the broadcaster said.

It described Janis as “a figure close to Amy whom we have yet to hear a lot from and whose version of events often differs from the narrative we have been told before”.

“I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy,” Janis Winehouse said in a statement on Wednesday.