WATCH | SA activist joins international stars to fight for global access to Covid-19 vaccines

SA activist Esihle Makitshi has joined Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, British actor David Oyelowo and other international stars to fight for global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The activist from East London is among 56 activists from 24 countries who were chosen to become Youth Ambassadors for ONE, an anti-poverty organisation co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.

The ONE campaign is aimed at raising awareness about the critical importance of getting Covid-19 vaccines to all countries as quickly as possible.