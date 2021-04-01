Turn work into playtime with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

The way we work has changed forever. More of us are juggling the reality of working remotely while still finding time to do endless to-do lists at home. And, in between, we still want to experience the joys of entertaining family and friends. Rising to this task takes a special person and an intelligent companion that’s up the task.

Samsung’s latest tablet devices, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, are packed with a versatile range of productivity and connectivity features to help you connect and get more done — on your own terms.

Here’s why you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it:

Share seamlessly across your devices

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ recently had a One UI 3.1 software update to ensure you can do even more, seamlessly moving across devices — easily copying text or images on your smartphone and instantly pasting the content onto your tablet — and vice versa. As many of us have recently discovered, sometimes when working or creating remotely, two screens are better than one.