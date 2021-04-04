Freediving champion reveals sea's secrets in new reality show
04 April 2021 - 00:00
She has snuggled with nurse sharks, frolicked with dolphins, been in the presence of gigantic tiger sharks and fulfilled her life’s dream of swimming with an elusive dugong, all while pregnant and diving to the depths of the sea on a single breath.
Now Beth Neale, a four-time South African freediving champion from the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, is bringing her passion for the sea to TV screens with a first-of-its-kind reality television series...
