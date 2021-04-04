Covid-19 pandemic

#GiftSindiLife: Joburg doctor Sindi van Zyl in need of medical assistance

Popular Johannesburg doctor and DJ Sindi van Zyl was "in between" medical aids when she was admitted to hospital in February, battling to breathe.



Before she could decide on a medical aid, she was fighting for her life on a ventilator in a private hospital, with her family battling to pay the bills and unable to celebrate her birthday yesterday...