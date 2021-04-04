Lil Nas X’s sexed-up ‘Montero’ is a watershed moment for queer artists

The singer plays out gay fantasies loud and proud in his latest music video, writes Jess Brodie

Last week, Lil Nas X, who was born Montero Lamar Hill, the artist best known for the 2019 smash-hit remix of Old Town Road, released his long-anticipated eponymous single Montero (Call me by your name).



The video instantly went viral, and I'm not surprised. It's the first time we've seen an openly gay music superstar indulging in a sex-and-drugs-and-sin video fantasy. It's an unapologetically queer moment at the crossroads of hip-hop and sexuality...