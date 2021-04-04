Strange Days

Most single women prefer a dad bod, says survey

Things are looking up for the self-identifying heterosexual male.



Have I got news for you: this species of human can stop going to the gym with immediate effect, suspend relentless training for the Comrades, give up that place on the Cape Epic held over since before the plague and climb off the Peloton bike. No need to be Cross or Fit any more. Break up with the personal trainer - whose smug body confidence was hated anyway. Sleep in. Rising with the dawn to traverse the hills and vales can be directly suspended...