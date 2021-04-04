Opinion

Sometimes being is more important than doing

It's time to ditch the to-do lists and rather choose how you live your life every day, writes Mark Barnes

I need to start taking to-do lists off my to-do list.



I first started writing to-do lists when I was at university, at around exam time. As the examination timetable came close enough to real time for us to no longer be able to put it off as sometime in the future, we used to sit down at our desks and work on our to-do lists — a study schedule, a plan of work to be done leading up to that dreaded exam start date...