Bite-Sized Reviews
'The Irregulars', 'Bad Trip': Five brand new things to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies
04 April 2021 - 00:00
BAD TRIP
An American version of the format familiar to South African fans of Leon Schuster. Best-friend comedians Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery rope unsuspecting people into a series of cringe-inducing real-life candid camera pranks. The set-up doesn't reinvent the comedy wheel but is often funnier than you'd think — and the camaraderie between its stars is hard to resist...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.