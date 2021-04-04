Movie Review
'The Serpent': Chilling tale of a serial killer makes for a fascinating watch
Based on the true story of Charles Sobhraj, who preyed on hippies in the '70s, this crime drama is as much a whydunnit as a whodunnit
04 April 2021 - 00:01
Charles Sobhraj thrives on his infamy as one of the world's nastiest serial killers. In the 1970s and '80s, he murdered 12-24 people in southeast Asia, most of them young Westerners travelling the Asian Hippie Trail in search of escape from the crushing claustrophobia of their homelands.
Sobhraj was the son of a Vietnamese mother and Indian father who divorced when he was a child. He grew up shuttling around the world, experiencing life as a reviled outsider in the European boarding schools he was shipped off to. To him, the hippies' search for an epiphany in the mystic lands of southeast Asia was a joke, and he treated them with contempt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.