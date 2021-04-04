Movie Review

'The Serpent': Chilling tale of a serial killer makes for a fascinating watch

Based on the true story of Charles Sobhraj, who preyed on hippies in the '70s, this crime drama is as much a whydunnit as a whodunnit

Charles Sobhraj thrives on his infamy as one of the world's nastiest serial killers. In the 1970s and '80s, he murdered 12-24 people in southeast Asia, most of them young Westerners travelling the Asian Hippie Trail in search of escape from the crushing claustrophobia of their homelands.



Sobhraj was the son of a Vietnamese mother and Indian father who divorced when he was a child. He grew up shuttling around the world, experiencing life as a reviled outsider in the European boarding schools he was shipped off to. To him, the hippies' search for an epiphany in the mystic lands of southeast Asia was a joke, and he treated them with contempt...