Humour
We'd be mortified if we were all named after the places we were conceived
Made in Broom Closet meet Going Through the Lötschberg Tunnel
04 April 2021 - 00:02
One of my favourite pastimes is making up stories about people I don't know. It's right up there with another secret pleasure of mine — eavesdropping on people's conversations in public spaces.
Let me explain. I consider it my job to sit and observe people, in the same way that my paranoid friend Tsunami believes that State Security Agency agents go through his WhatsApp chats, Facebook inbox and Pornhub stash...
