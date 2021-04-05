Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose.

“Prayer for DMX” was set for 5pm. EDT in front of White Plains Hospital, said supporters using the hashtag #PrayerForDMX.

A hospital spokesperson declined to release his condition or even confirm to Reuters that DMX, 50, who was born Earl Simmons, was a patient there, citing privacy laws.

His family, in a statement widely reported in celebrity media, said he was rushed on Friday, April 2, to the facility roughly 48km north of New York City after “facing serious health issues.”

Known to his fans by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, Simmons was reported to be on life support on Monday, according to RollingStone.