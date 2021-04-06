It's Thandiwe Newton from now on, says Hollywood actress

Newton's mother is Zimbabwean and of royal Shona lineage. And her dad is a lab technician from Cornwall.

The award-winning actress opened up about what it was like to be a person of colour in a white area and school. She explained how she has always spoken out about what is wrong and how she now feels in control of her life.

“The thing I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me. And to not be complicit in the objectification of black people as ‘others’, which is what happens when you’re the only one.”