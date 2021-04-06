It's Thandiwe Newton from now on, says Hollywood actress
“I'm taking back what's mine.” That's what actress Thandiwe Newton told British Vogue about reverting to the proper spelling of her name after the 'w' was left out on her first movie credit, leaving her to be known globally as Thandie.
In the interview with the magazine, the British actress said all future films will now be credited with the correct spelling of her name.
The magazine cover is titled “The birth of an icon”, and in it she explains her parents' love story and her journey as a black woman in the entertainment industry.
Newton's mother is Zimbabwean and of royal Shona lineage. And her dad is a lab technician from Cornwall.
The award-winning actress opened up about what it was like to be a person of colour in a white area and school. She explained how she has always spoken out about what is wrong and how she now feels in control of her life.
“The thing I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me. And to not be complicit in the objectification of black people as ‘others’, which is what happens when you’re the only one.”