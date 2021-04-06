Samsung stirs up mid-tier smartphone market with Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G

Capture more in the moment

The Galaxy A32 smartphone is equipped with cameras that make taking that perfect shot easier than ever. Its 64MP Quad cameras with macros lens and 4K UHD video recording lets you grab 8MP still photos with a tap of a button. Shoot spectacular landscape images with its 8MP Ultra-Wide camera. It also comes with a 5MP depth camera, that enables you to focus on details that are important to you, and a 5MP Macro camera to reveal the close-up and intricate beauty in your photos.

Design that stands out

The Galaxy A32 smartphone looks and feels good with a design that’s comfortable to grip and elevated with a gentle glossy finish on the rear. It also benefits from our defence-grade Knox security platform and is supported by a side fingerprint sensor. This is a smartphone that puts awesome power in your hands.

“We are pleased to have built upon the success of the Galaxy A31. The Galaxy A32 5G is an outstanding new addition to the Galaxy A Series portfolio, offering customers cutting-edge innovation, including an expansive display, hardworking camera and 5G capabilities at excellent value,” Justin Hume, director: integrated mobility at Samsung SA.

The Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G models are available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.

And now with the Samsung trade-in programme, you can get up to R1,720 when you trade in your Galaxy A31 and up to R1,450 when you trade in your Galaxy A30s smartphone (Trade-in amount dependent on condition of device traded in). Consumers can trade in more than 6,000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and many more.

An additional R500 will be added to the final trade-in amount of the customers' pre-owned device during a trade-in (terms and conditions apply). With Samsung, you can trade in as many devices as you like exclusively at Samsung Stores nationwide and on the Samsung Online Store to switch to the new Galaxy A32 smartphone.

This offer is valid until April 30 2021. Those who buy this awesome device can protect it against accidental damage with Samsung Care + for a once-off of R99 (terms and conditions apply) for 12 months of protection.

Visit the Samsung website for more information and terms and conditions.

Watch the video below: