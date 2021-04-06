Stadio’s School of Fashion offers a three-year BA qualification
Stadio’s Bachelor of Arts degree offers specialisations in design, media and buying
Many students dream about pursuing a career in fashion. The industry and discipline touches on creativity, commerce and media.
But what does it take to succeed in a career pitched in a competitive and fast-paced industry, and where can students learn these skills required to kick-start an exciting future in fashion?
Stadio’s School of Fashion offers a three-year Bachelor of Arts qualification that addresses the broad knowledge base and practical skills required to enter this multifaceted industry.
Students can choose from several fashion industry contexts to select the specialisation that matches their career path. For the Bachelor of Arts in Fashion, Stadio School of Fashion offers three different programme specialisations in design, media and buying.
Each specialisation is carefully curated to prepare students for a successful career in the industry. The practical and theoretical curriculum comprises modules that hone creative and critical problem-solving scenarios that align directly to the world of work.
The Bachelor of Arts in Fashion engages with industry leaders and boasts local and international collaborations that not only spark creativity, but also build networks and relationships, and ensure the learning and teaching inputs stay abreast with industry developments. Most of the assessments are either endorsed by industry or include simulations to equip students with relevant skill sets.
“This forward-thinking approach allows students to understand the ever-changing fashion industry since the curriculum remains relevant”, says Cindy Cant, marketing, communications and student recruitment manager. “The active industry engagements and critical analysis of the curriculum allow for continuous learning and teaching developments to ensure relevance and CHE compliance.”
Viewed as one of Africa’s most progressive fashion and design schools, Stadio School of Fashion has a rigorous process in place to ensure the quality of the qualification meets local and international quality assurance standards. The British Accreditation Council recognised the quality of the school’s academic processes’ and awarded the institution international accreditation in 2020.
Class sizes are kept below 30 for practical modules to allow students to receive individual attendance and assistance from their lecturers. Lecture rooms are spaces for engagement and peer-led learning to instil formal and informal (soft) skills.
Proof of the qualification's success is the number of the school’s alumni who are active members of the fashion industry, locally and internationally. The alumni office is also geared to embrace all members of this prestigious educational background and invite more to participate in guest lecturers and future school dialogues.
“There are a lot of developments in technology that we want to use, and as technology and online spaces grow, it's apparent that this is not just a time-bound trend. Technology will continue to form part of our daily lives and will become more impactful since most people are using this as part of their social, work and creative outlets”, says Cant.
If the pandemic has taught the world anything, it's that things can change rapidly. Stadio School of Fashion also recognises the importance of emphasising agility and adaptability, especially in technology-based learning.
Stadio School of Fashion has adopted a blended learning and teaching environment that honours contact and online spaces. This addresses the need for technology-based learning while maintaining a personal relationship between educator and student. This balance will allow students to become familiar with the requirements of the digital space as part of industry needs, and assisting students in acquiring “future proof” skills that align with that of the creative problem-solver.
The Bachelor of Arts in Fashion is the flagship qualification of the school. If fashion is part of your future, join forces with this progressive institution and play an active role in reimagining this ecosystem.
This article was paid for by Stadio School of Fashion.