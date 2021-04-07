Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with us
Games are often a fun way to find out more about someone — just ask this singer and reality TV star
Fans have learnt a lot more about gqom sensation Moonchild Sanelly since her MTV reality show Moonchild Sanelly Woza debuted in March, but did you know she once fainted in front of Beyoncé — or did she?
We caught up with the celeb to play a fun game of “True or False”:
You once stumbled upon a mop, decided to dye it blue, and then created the character we now know as Moonchild Sanelly.
False. My hairdo started off as smaller braids with wool, then they got bigger and bigger as my success did.
Your name Moonchild Sanelly was created when you were studying fashion design.
True. It made sense to me. It has a lot to do with my late mother, and how the moon affects me.
With a fashion design background, you’re a fashion designer at heart.
False. I’m a creator at heart.
Your music career was largely influenced by your brother who was a hip-hop rapper, your mother who was a singer, and your cousins who were kwaito dancers.
True. I guess talent runs in the family.
You grew up performing in shows your mother organised.
True. Her doing that helped me find my own ways to express myself, and it kept me away from trouble.
Your style is best described as poetry meets hip-hop.
False. I call it future ghetto funk.
LISTEN | Beyonce's track 'My Power' featuring Moonchild Sanelly and other artists.
You appeared alongside Beyoncé at the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg in 2018 and were later featured on her visual album, Black is King. Is it true you fainted when you first saw her?
False. We took twerk pose selfies.
You have Beyoncé’s number in your phone.
Have you not heard about her NDA (non-disclosure agreement)? LOL!
• This article is adapted from one originally published in the S Mag section of SowetanLIVE. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag for more lifestyle news.