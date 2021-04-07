Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with us

Fans have learnt a lot more about gqom sensation Moonchild Sanelly since her MTV reality show Moonchild Sanelly Woza debuted in March, but did you know she once fainted in front of Beyoncé — or did she?

We caught up with the celeb to play a fun game of “True or False”:

You once stumbled upon a mop, decided to dye it blue, and then created the character we now know as Moonchild Sanelly.

False. My hairdo started off as smaller braids with wool, then they got bigger and bigger as my success did.

Your name Moonchild Sanelly was created when you were studying fashion design.

True. It made sense to me. It has a lot to do with my late mother, and how the moon affects me.

With a fashion design background, you’re a fashion designer at heart.

False. I’m a creator at heart.