Lifestyle

Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with us

Games are often a fun way to find out more about someone — just ask this singer and reality TV star

07 April 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
'You can see a lot of stars, but there's only one moon' - Moonchild Sanelly. File photo.
'You can see a lot of stars, but there's only one moon' - Moonchild Sanelly. File photo.
Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Fans have learnt a lot more about gqom sensation Moonchild Sanelly since her MTV reality show Moonchild Sanelly Woza debuted in March, but did you know she once fainted in front of Beyoncé — or did she?

We caught up with the celeb to play a fun game of “True or False”:

You once stumbled upon a mop, decided to dye it blue, and then created the character we now know as Moonchild Sanelly.

False. My hairdo started off as smaller braids with wool, then they got bigger and bigger as my success did.

Your name Moonchild Sanelly was created when you were studying fashion design.

True. It made sense to me. It has a lot to do with my late mother, and how the moon affects me.

With a fashion design background, you’re a fashion designer at heart.

False. I’m a creator at heart.

Your music career was largely influenced by your brother who was a hip-hop rapper, your mother who was a singer, and your cousins who were kwaito dancers.

True. I guess talent runs in the family.

You grew up performing in shows your mother organised.

True. Her doing that helped me find my own ways to express myself, and it kept me away from trouble.

Your style is best described as poetry meets hip-hop.

False. I call it future ghetto funk.

LISTEN | Beyonce's track 'My Power' featuring Moonchild Sanelly and other artists.

You appeared alongside Beyoncé at the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg in 2018 and were later featured on her visual album, Black is King. Is it true you fainted when you first saw her?

False. We took twerk pose selfies.

You have Beyoncé’s number in your phone.

Have you not heard about her NDA (non-disclosure agreement)? LOL!

This article is adapted from one originally published in the S Mag section of SowetanLIVE. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag for more lifestyle news.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Moonchild Sanelly on how running away from home made her business savvy

Moonchild explains how she makes her money moves!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LISTEN | Moonchild Sanelly gives the 411 on her new reality show & love life

The star opened up about love and discovering her sexuality.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly has engines revved up on 'Celeb Rides'

The 'Bashiri' hitmaker was chatting all things Beyonce and Diplo!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 4 to 10 2021 Lifestyle
  3. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  4. Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital Lifestyle
  5. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 SAG Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...