Harry and Meghan score Netflix bonanza, first show en route

Since losing much of his royal cash flow after stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family, Prince Harry has to make money, just like you and I.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions confirmed its first Netflix docu-series on Tuesday.

Heart of Invictus will follow veterans while they train for Invictus Games The Hague, due to take place in 2022.

In 2014 Harry founded the games for wounded service people.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” Harry told HuffPost

After stepping away from royal life, the couple announced a multi-layered deal with Netflix, reported New York Times.

The deal is believed to be worth millions.

Harry is expected to star in the series but will not be the focus.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry spoke about his strained relations with his family, so much so that even his personal security had been taken away, leaving him without protection.