Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury.

Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual encounters.

His conviction was seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Weinstein makes seven arguments in his bid to overturn his conviction, from seating a juror that Weinstein's lawyers accused of being grossly unqualified to an unduly harsh sentence.