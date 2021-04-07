Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes list

Kim Kardashian has added the word “billionaire” to her resume.

On Tuesday the cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series Keeping Up with The Kardashians, was for the first time included in Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s billionaires.

Forbes estimated that Kardashian, 40, “is now worth $1bn (about R14.5bn), up from $780m in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses — KKW and Skims — as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.”

The Forbes estimate means Kardashian joins her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West in the billionaire’s club.

Forbes on Tuesday estimated West’s net worth at $1.8bn (about R26bn), mostly from deals on his Yeezy sneaker and fashion line.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.