Piers Morgan sticks by Meghan and Harry comments, brags about global interest

British broadcaster Piers Morgan is sticking by his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, even though his controversial statements cost him his job.

Morgan spoke to Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson, explaining he was not allowed to have an opinion on Markle, an old acquaintance who he claims ghosted him after she met Harry.

His comments led to a record number of complaints about his TV show, Good Morning Britain, and Morgan said he was told to apologise or lose he job, so he quit first.

He said he has had time to reflect about his comment regarding Markle’s claim that she was suicidal and was ignored when she reached out to officials at the palace.

Morgan said details about her alleged pleas for help and alleged racist comments about “how dark” their son’s skin would be need to be interrogated.

“The queen, and frankly every member of the royal family, is still smeared with the idea it may have been them who expressed concern over the skin colour of Archie. Well, did they? And if so, who was it? As a British taxpayer who helps pay for the royal family, I would like to know if there is a real racist inside the palace.”