WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning

A beauty queen has been left “injured” after her tiara was “snatched” off her head in a dramatic moment captured on camera.

The shocking incident unfolded minutes after Pushpika de Silva was crowned Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 and had her glittery tiara placed on her head by her predecessor and current Mrs World, Caroline Jurie.

Shortly after her crowning, Jurie addressed the crowd, seemingly at the “request” of pageant organisers, and informed audience members that there is a rule preventing divorced women from taking part in the contest.

She then went on to announce the runner-up as the “new winner”, before forcibly removing the crown from De Silva's head.

De Silva has since broken her silence on Facebook, posting a lengthy statement in the wake of the incident.