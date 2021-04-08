Lifestyle

Rare Bond 'Thunderball' poster heads for auction, expected to fetch up to R240k

08 April 2021 - 14:59 By Reuters
Auctioneer specialists hold a rare intact James Bond 'Thunderball' (1965) film poster, featuring two panels of poster illustrations on the left by Frank McCarthy and two on the right by Robert McGinnis, at Ewbank's Auctioneers.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A rare poster for the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball is headed for auction on Friday — and expected to go under the hammer for up to £12,000 (nearly R240,000).

The highlight of an online sale of Bond memorabilia, the Advance British Quad poster has four panels depicting the suave 007 agent, then played by Scottish actor Sean Connery, fighting villains or surrounded by scantily-clad women.

Measuring 30 by 40 inches, the linen-backed poster was designed to be cut into four, according to British auctioneer Ewbank's, which anticipates it fetching between £8,000 and £12,000 (around R160,000 - R240,000).

“There's always been a huge collector base for James Bond related items which seems to just be growing,” Ewbank's valuer Natalie Davies told Reuters.

Friday's “James Bond 007" auction also includes an original 1962 British Quad poster for the first Bond film Dr No, which has a £6,000-£9,000 (R12,000-R18,000) price tag.

Also on offer are props including a metal lightbox sign with “Albert R Broccoli 007 Stage” written on it, referring to the late American film producer, and which used to hang at Pinewood Studios.

A replica top hat as worn by Oddjob in the 1964 film Goldfinger is seen fetching £2,000 — £4,000 (R40,000-R80,000).

“All of our sales are now taking place completely online and we’ve actually noticed quite a big increase in bidding,” Davies said of auctions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People seem to really have adapted amazingly well ... I should imagine people will continue to bid online (once lockdowns end).”

