Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Don’t touch me on my studio' - It's been 11 years since classic Chris Maroleng incident

08 April 2021 - 11:00
Chris Maroleng's classic 'Don't touch me on my studio' video has resurfaced on the internet, 11 years later. File photo.
Chris Maroleng's classic 'Don't touch me on my studio' video has resurfaced on the internet, 11 years later. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Major throwback Thursday alert!

Renowned broadcaster Chris Maroleng's classic “Don't touch me on my studio” video has resurfaced on the internet, 11 years later.

The video from the show Africa 360 on the eNews Channel made the rounds this week after Mzansi went down memory lane.

In it, the former secretary-general of the right-wing Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging (AWB) André Visagie got heated up during a panel discussion with political analyst Lebohang Pheko on the relationship between farmworkers and their bosses.

An irate Visagie ripped off his microphone and told Pheko: “You won't dare interrupt me.”

He walked off, throwing his sound pack away in anger. However, he returned to confront Pheko again.

Maroleng stood up and put his arm across Visagie to keep him away from Pheko, which made Visagie shout at him.

“Touch me and you'll be in trouble,” warned Maroleng.

“You touched me,” answered Visagie.

Maroleng can be heard repeatedly saying: “Touch me on my studio ... you don't do that,” until Visagie was led offset.

According to Mail & Guardian, the interview got backlash from members of the public who then laid a complaint on e.tv, but the Broadcasting Complaints Commission rejected the complaints.

“Touch me on my studio” went on to become a meme and was remixed into several songs. Here are some of the remixes:

READ MORE:

Give me my job back - or R16m, says former SABC boss

The war between the SABC and its axed chief operations officer Chris Maroleng is far from over.
News
1 year ago

Chris Maroleng takes legal advice after dismissal from SABC top job

Former SABC COO Chris Maroleng is taking legal advice and is likely to appeal against his dismissal.
News
1 year ago

SABC fires chief operating officer Chris Maroleng

The embattled SABC has terminated the contract of chief operating officer Chris Maroleni with immediate effect.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle
  2. Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning Lifestyle
  4. Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes ... Lifestyle
  5. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 SAG Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes