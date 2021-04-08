WATCH | Powerful short film 'Save Ralph' aims to stop animal testing in SA

Hollywood filmmakers and movie stars have joined forces with Humane Society International to tackle cosmetic testing on animals around the world, including SA.

This week, Humane Society International released an animated short film, Save Ralph, aimed at exposing the cruelty of animal testing in an original and unexpected way

The film tells the story of Ralph, a bruised and battered bunny, who is being interviewed for a documentary as he goes through his daily routine as a “tester” in a lab.

It is voiced by Oscar winner Taika Waititi as the voice of Ralph, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Rodrigo Santoro and Tricia Helfer.

The film's director Spencer Susser said while Ralph is animated, the miseries he endures in the short film are far from made up.

“It's so important that Ralph feels real because he represents countless real animals who suffer every day,” said Susser.

At the time of writing this article, the film had garnered more than 148,000 views on YouTube.

Watch the full film below: