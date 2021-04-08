WATCH | Model train rings out classical tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germany's coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes.

With the museum forced to close, founder and model train enthusiast Frederik Braun and his team had time on their hands, and spent weeks setting up the musical project.

The effort was worth it, as the museum earned a Guinness World Record for the longest melody played by a model train.

“It's not all perfect, but just try to play Verdi on wine glasses. Or worse, the Bolero, when you only have two octaves at your disposal,” Braun said.

Setting up the course, which passes intricate miniature landscapes and tiny colourful versions of cities like Hamburg and Las Vegas, posed significant challenges.