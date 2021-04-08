Lifestyle

WATCH | Model train rings out classical tunes in record-setting pandemic project

08 April 2021 - 10:32 By Reuters
Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland museum earned a Guinness World Record for the longest melody played by a model train.
Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland museum earned a Guinness World Record for the longest melody played by a model train.
Image: 123RF/dipressionist

At Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germany's coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes.

With the museum forced to close, founder and model train enthusiast Frederik Braun and his team had time on their hands, and spent weeks setting up the musical project.

The effort was worth it, as the museum earned a Guinness World Record for the longest melody played by a model train.

“It's not all perfect, but just try to play Verdi on wine glasses. Or worse, the Bolero, when you only have two octaves at your disposal,” Braun said.

Setting up the course, which passes intricate miniature landscapes and tiny colourful versions of cities like Hamburg and Las Vegas, posed significant challenges.

By the time the nearly 3,000 glasses were filled to the right level, the water had already started to evaporate, making them off-key.

“We tried it with plastic wrap, to cover the surface, and we found out that a light oil ... creates a layer on top that preserves it, and then there is barely any evaporation,” Braun explained.

The team also had to make sure that the mallets attached to the model train did not shatter any of the 2,840 wine glasses, set up to play 20 different classical tunes including Johann Strauss's Radetzky March and Ludwig van Beethoven's Für Elise.

“This world record is a mega-record. It won't be beaten any time soon, I'm certain of that,” Braun said.

It's not the first time that the museum has made it into the Guinness World Records. It also boasts the world's largest model train set, with a total track length of 15,715 metres.

MORE:

WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning

A beauty queen was allegedly injured when her tiara was "snatched" off her head in a dramatic moment captured on camera.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | The ‘most excited’ baby rhino charges towards humans

Latest Sightings recently shared the video of a rare moment when a baby rhino was excited to see humans.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The big picture: the world’s largest canvas painting sells for $62m

Artist’s aim was to raise $30m for charities by auctioning the 1,800m² canvas in sections. Then a bidder showed up
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle
  2. Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning Lifestyle
  4. Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes ... Lifestyle
  5. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 SAG Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes