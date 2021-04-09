TytoHome connects Discovery Health members with virtual medical care
Get access to a remotely guided doctor visit anywhere, any time with Discovery Health and the TytoHome device
In the past year, there’s been a rise in untreated health care conditions as people, wary of Covid-19 exposure, have avoided important trips to their doctor. Social distancing is still the norm, but when this means that you or your family are not getting the health care attention you need, this measure may become counterproductive.
Enter the TytoHome mobile medical device — an award-winning, mobile medical device made available in SA by Discovery Health, that enables a remotely-guided virtual consultation with a doctor — from the comfort of your home.
What is TytoHome and how does it work?
TytoHome is a lightweight and portable medical exam kit that includes an examination camera, thermometer, otoscope and stethoscope. This allows users to capture clinical-grade images of the ear, throat and skin, as well as lung and heart auscultations, which they can seamlessly share with a doctor in our network in real time using the Connected Care platform on the Discovery website or app.
Using this data, the health care provider can offer their patient a diagnosis, treatment plan, and prescription if needed. The device is easy to use and your GP will guide you through the consultation to get all the clinical images and sounds they need — making virtual consultations more accurate and access to quality health care more convenient than ever.
According to Dr Unben Pillay, a general practitioner from Midrand and ASAIPA CEO, the quality of images from TytoHome is likely better than what many health care practitioners see in their practices using otoscopes or torches. He says the device will be game-changing for virtual consultations in the future.
Enabling a seamless, end-to-end digital health care journey
The best news is that TytoHome integrates fully into Discovery’s new Connected Care platform, available on www.discovery.co.za or the Discovery app, which connects Discovery Health Medical Scheme members with a range of appropriate home-based health care services for all levels of care. From on-demand diagnostic consultations and e-scripting to medicine delivery and more.
If you prefer a virtual consultation, a TytoHome device can enable high-quality health care through remote examination. This makes it especially helpful when treating common or chronic medical conditions, which, with frequent monitoring, can be safely, conveniently and effectively treated from home.
This article was paid for by Discovery Health.