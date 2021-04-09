TytoHome connects Discovery Health members with virtual medical care

In the past year, there’s been a rise in untreated health care conditions as people, wary of Covid-19 exposure, have avoided important trips to their doctor. Social distancing is still the norm, but when this means that you or your family are not getting the health care attention you need, this measure may become counterproductive.

Enter the TytoHome mobile medical device — an award-winning, mobile medical device made available in SA by Discovery Health, that enables a remotely-guided virtual consultation with a doctor — from the comfort of your home.

What is TytoHome and how does it work?

TytoHome is a lightweight and portable medical exam kit that includes an examination camera, thermometer, otoscope and stethoscope. This allows users to capture clinical-grade images of the ear, throat and skin, as well as lung and heart auscultations, which they can seamlessly share with a doctor in our network in real time using the Connected Care platform on the Discovery website or app.

Watch the video below: