No flowers or state funeral for Prince Philip

Late royal's funeral arrangements 'revised to meet Covid-19 restrictions'

09 April 2021 - 17:38 By Reuters
Floral tributes to the late Prince Philip are seen at Buckingham Palace in London on April 9 2021. The British government has asked the public not to gather or leave tributes at royal residences in light of Covid-19.
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images

Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will not have a state funeral nor lie in state for the public to pay their respects ahead of his funeral, the College of Arms said, with arrangements revised to meet Covid-19 restrictions.

“The funeral will not be a state funeral and will not be preceded by a lying-in-state. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes,” the College of Arms said on Friday.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”

His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip

Did you know the longest-serving consort in British royal history was also his wife Queen Elizabeth's third cousin?
2 hours ago

The British government have also asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“Though this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at royal residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimising travel,” a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

“We are supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at royal residences at this time.”

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the royal “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at the age of 99.

WATCH | ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

