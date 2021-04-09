'Queen of Twitter' Dionne Warwick using her voice to spread joy, positivity online

American singer Dionne Warwick, who has reigned as a diva for over six decades, is now using her voice as the 'Queen of Twitter,' spreading joy and poking fun in viral tweets to a new audience.

The pop legend, 80, regularly tweets her thoughts on life, career and fellow musicians, sometimes prompting responses that lead to heartwarming exchanges.

“If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” Warwick asked Chance the Rapper in a tweet. “I cannot stop thinking about this.”

“I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick,” Chance responded.

The five-time Grammy Award winner was surprised Chance even knew who she was.

It all started when Warwick saw her nieces and nephews having fun on Twitter and wanted to join in. Once she got the hang of it, Warwick decided how she would use her new platform.