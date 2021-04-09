Remarkable Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life, says Ramaphosa
The president has officially extended his condolences to Britain's royal family on behalf of SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined other world leaders in paying tribute to Prince Philip after the royal's death on Friday morning.
According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he was the longest-serving consort in British royal history.
Ramaphosa expressed his “deep condolences” to the queen on behalf of the government and people of SA.
In a statement, Ramaphosa said that “SA's thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty, the royal family, the government and people of the UK as they mourn their loss”.
“Prince Philip was a remarkable public figure who lived an extraordinary life and who will be fondly remembered by many people around the world,” he added.