Remarkable Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life, says Ramaphosa

The president has officially extended his condolences to Britain's royal family on behalf of SA

09 April 2021 - 19:34 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Philip has died at 99.
Image: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined other world leaders in paying tribute to Prince Philip after the royal's death on Friday morning.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he was the longest-serving consort in British royal history.

Ramaphosa expressed his “deep condolences” to the queen on behalf of the government and people of SA.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said that “SA's thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty, the royal family, the government and people of the UK as they mourn their loss”.

Prince Philip was a remarkable public figure who lived an extraordinary life and who will be fondly remembered by many people around the world,” he added.

