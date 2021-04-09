UK PM Boris Johnson leads tributes to Prince Philip
The duke, 99, died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle
Tributes have started pouring in for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hours after the announcement of his death.
Buckingham Palace announced the duke died “peacefully this [Friday] morning at Windsor Castle”. He was 99.
On Friday afternoon, world and religious leaders joined tributes to the prince.
Leading the charge was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the country would mourn with the royal family and Queen Elizabeth, who had lost her “strength and stay of more than 70 years”.
“We remember the duke above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years,” Johnson said.
“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”
“We give thanks as a nation and a kingdom to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip.”— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 9, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the nation mourns with the Queen following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Read more here: https://t.co/3YtlxyJfyM pic.twitter.com/3kHd88FFvf
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, thanked God for the duke’s “extraordinary life in dedicated service”.
“He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an extraordinary example of Christian service,” Welby said in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter.
I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021
First minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said she was saddened to learn of the duke’s death and expressed her “personal and deepest condolences” to the royal family.
I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the prince for “his distinguished career in the military” and for being “at the forefront of many community service initiatives”.
My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021
Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2021
We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/NNqDETQggm pic.twitter.com/nJMXOoVHLJ
Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the entire British Royal Family pic.twitter.com/xm07ansA7w— British Airways (@British_Airways) April 9, 2021
The government & people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/wepPB5Sd0m— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) April 9, 2021