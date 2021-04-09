UK PM Boris Johnson leads tributes to Prince Philip

Tributes have started pouring in for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hours after the announcement of his death.

Buckingham Palace announced the duke died “peacefully this [Friday] morning at Windsor Castle”. He was 99.

On Friday afternoon, world and religious leaders joined tributes to the prince.

Leading the charge was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the country would mourn with the royal family and Queen Elizabeth, who had lost her “strength and stay of more than 70 years”.

“We remember the duke above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years,” Johnson said.

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”