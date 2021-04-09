Lifestyle

UK PM Boris Johnson leads tributes to Prince Philip

The duke, 99, died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle

09 April 2021 - 14:48 By Reuters and Khanyisile Ngcobo
Tributes have poured in for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Image: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tributes have started pouring in for the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hours after the announcement of his death.

Buckingham Palace announced the duke died “peacefully this [Friday] morning at Windsor Castle”. He was 99. 

On Friday afternoon, world and religious leaders joined tributes to the prince.

Leading the charge was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the country would mourn with the royal family and Queen Elizabeth, who had lost her “strength and stay of more than 70 years”.

“We remember the duke above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years,” Johnson said.

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, thanked God for the duke’s “extraordinary life in dedicated service”. 

“He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an extraordinary example of Christian service,” Welby said in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter.

First minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said she was saddened to learn of the duke’s death and expressed her “personal and deepest condolences” to the royal family.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the prince for “his distinguished career in the military” and for being “at the forefront of many community service initiatives”.

See more tribute below:

