Got deep pockets? You could bag a Banksy at this SA art auction

Original works by Banksy and Mr Brainwash, two trailblazers of the disruptive street art scene, as well as an early assemblage work by Simphiwe Ndzube lead Strauss & Co’s diverse catalogue of contemporary art up for sale on April 13.

In a first for the SA auction house, Strauss & Co is offering an early silk screen by the famously anonymous English artist Banksy, as well as original works by Mr Brainwash and Ndzube, two high-profile expatriate artists resident in Los Angeles.

The emergence of street art as a desirable contemporary collectable is strongly tied to a series of exhibitions held in Los Angeles in the 2000s.

In 2006, Banksy, then already a cult figure in his native England, held his first large-scale exhibition in the US. Titled Barely Legal and presented in a disused Los Angeles warehouse, the exhibition attracted a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite.

Banksy’s Happy Choppers (estimate R900,000—R1.2m), an editioned silk screen with an anti-war message, dates from this early period of emergence. The work portrays a stencilled helicopter gunship with a feminine pink bow.

Happy Choppers first appeared in 2002 as a sprayed mural at the Whitecross Street Market in central London. The silk screen is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity issued by Pest Control Office, the only source of authentication of works by Banksy.

Banksy first crossed paths with Mr Brainwash, aka French-born Thierry Guetta, in Los Angeles. Guetta, the owner of a vintage clothing store, had a deep interest in street art. His close association with Banksy culminated in Life Is Beautiful, Guetta’s 2008 debut solo show under his Mr Brainwash alter ego, held in a former television studio in Hollywood.