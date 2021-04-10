Prince Harry, Meghan: How the royal family have honoured Prince Philip
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have posted a tribute to the prince's late grandfather, Prince Philip, on the website of their non-profit organisation, Archewell.
Short and poignant, the message reads: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service ... you will be greatly missed.”
According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at the age of 99. Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he was the longest-serving consort in British royal history.
The Duke's eldest son, Prince Charles, and his grandson, Prince William, publicly reacted to the sad news by posting the same statement on the official Instagram accounts they share with their wives, Camilla and Catherine (Kate).
It reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh ... The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss”.
However, the sweetest family tributes to the duke came in the months before his death.
Two of his eight grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, recently gave birth to sons — and each of the little boys were given the middle name Philip in his honour.
Perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan will follow suit when they welcome their second child, a daughter, to the world later this year and dub her Philipa.