Prince Harry, Meghan: How the royal family have honoured Prince Philip

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at the age of 99. Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he was the longest-serving consort in British royal history.

The Duke's eldest son, Prince Charles, and his grandson, Prince William, publicly reacted to the sad news by posting the same statement on the official Instagram accounts they share with their wives, Camilla and Catherine (Kate).

It reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh ... The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss”.