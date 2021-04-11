Bite-Sized Reviews

'Motherless Brooklyn', 'Them': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN



Edward Norton directs and stars in this gritty, suitably paranoid and satisfyingly twisty neo-noir, adapted from the novel by Jonathan Lethem. When his mentor is savagely murdered, a lonely Tourette's syndrome-suffering private detective sets out to find the murderers in a trip into a murky, morally ambiguous underworld that will take him deep into the heart of a corrupt empire and the villain who controls it...