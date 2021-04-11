Lifestyle

No, we're not tripping: Fungi could eat plastic pollution and grow homes

Mushrooms are intelligent living organisms capable of much more than just giving you a psychedelic high or being a cooking ingredient

11 April 2021 - 00:02 By Matthew Sweet

They were here before us. They may be here after us. They're in the air. They're in our guts. They're in our risotto. They are among the most expensive organisms on earth and the largest. They're not plants or animals. They can kill us or sustain us, and are themselves almost immortal. They can also revise your consciousness. You don't even have to take the psychedelic kind; once you start thinking about fungi, the universe changes.

In his laboratory at the University of the West of England, Andrew Adamatzky, a charismatic computer science professor with a pleasingly rich Russian accent, is experimenting with mushrooms...

