Movie Review

Refreshing 'Wolfwalkers' pushes the boundaries of old-school animation

This Oscar-nominated film delivers a heartfelt adventure that's easy for children and adults to get behind

The third installment in the Ireland-based Cartoon Saloon's series of breathtakingly hand-drawn animations based on Irish folklore, Wolfwalkers, is easily the most satisfying and carefully realised animated film around.



Nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature this year, it's the story of a young girl in 17th-century Ireland who must learn to overcome her fears and those of her society to create a more sustainable way of being between people and their environment — a big theme that's easy to get behind...