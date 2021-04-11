Lifestyle

Humour

The 'new normal' has revolution potential — and we're wasting it

The pandemic is an opportunity to sneak all sorts of things in under the radar

11 April 2021 - 00:02

Futurists, future scenario planners and that other riffraff can go to hell. You know what I'm talking about, right? The charlatans who take millions from gullible corporate executives to take hardworking employees from their deadline-chasing to sit at the Sandton Convention Centre listening to overrated palm readers and crystal ball gazers pluck hallucinations about the future out of their behinds.

They lied to me again and started giving me a hope about the Covid-19 era buzz phrase, “the new normal”. Me being me, I got excited because I expected a revolution. No silly, not that kind of revolution involving the storming of presidential palaces, the beheading of rulers and wanton looting on the streets...

