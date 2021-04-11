Therapy gets a dose of psychedelics in SA podcast series, 'The Psychonauts'
11 April 2021 - 00:01
Award-winning author and science-writer Leonie Joubert has tried her hand at another kind of storytelling with her podcast series, The Psychonauts (http://psychonauts.co.za), about "the strange new world of psychedelic-assisted therapy" and her experiences of stumbling upon an underground movement of self-styled healers and self-medicators.
Everything you could hope to know about psilocybin and the mushroom experience is in these 12 episodes, the last three of which Joubert is still working on. She covers the history, the legality, the local players and the experiences of some of those who've tried shrooms as treatment and therapy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.