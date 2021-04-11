Lifestyle

Therapy gets a dose of psychedelics in SA podcast series, 'The Psychonauts'

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
11 April 2021 - 00:01 By

Award-winning author and science-writer Leonie Joubert has tried her hand at another kind of storytelling with her podcast series, The Psychonauts (http://psychonauts.co.za), about "the strange new world of psychedelic-assisted therapy" and her experiences of stumbling upon an underground movement of self-styled healers and self-medicators.

Everything you could hope to know about psilocybin and the mushroom experience is in these 12 episodes, the last three of which Joubert is still working on. She covers the history, the legality, the local players and the experiences of some of those who've tried shrooms as treatment and therapy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle ready to take on Piers Morgan - report Lifestyle
  3. His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | From 'distracted' high school kid to profitable clothing customiser in ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99