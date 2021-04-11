Therapy gets a dose of psychedelics in SA podcast series, 'The Psychonauts'

Award-winning author and science-writer Leonie Joubert has tried her hand at another kind of storytelling with her podcast series, The Psychonauts (http://psychonauts.co.za), about "the strange new world of psychedelic-assisted therapy" and her experiences of stumbling upon an underground movement of self-styled healers and self-medicators.



Everything you could hope to know about psilocybin and the mushroom experience is in these 12 episodes, the last three of which Joubert is still working on. She covers the history, the legality, the local players and the experiences of some of those who've tried shrooms as treatment and therapy...